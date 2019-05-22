A courtroom sketch shows Zhang Yujing (left) at a hearing in April. Image: Daniel Pontet via AP
Chinese woman Zhang Yujing, who was arrested at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, wants to fire lawyers and represent herself
- Assistant federal public defender says Zhang has refused to meet her lawyers and raised concerns about her mental health
- Judge warns her against ‘bad decision’, refusing to allow Zhang to dismiss lawyers until she has been examined by psychiatrist
A courtroom sketch shows Zhang Yujing (left) at a hearing in April. Image: Daniel Pontet via AP
