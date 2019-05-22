A red combine harvests wheat near the border of eastern Washington and Oregon in July 2013. Photo: Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP
Donald Trump readies new round of aid for US farmers hit by trade war with China
- Administration is considering payments of US$2 per bushel to soybean growers, US$0.63 per bushel to wheat growers and US$0.04 per bushel to corn growers
- Package, which could exceed US$15 billion, is largely modelled on programme implemented last year, but with more generous payments
A truck is loaded with soybeans at a farm in Porto Nacional, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
The US-China trade war has been a boon for Brazil’s soybean farmers. But can they keep up with Chinese demand?
- US shipments of soybeans to China have halved since Beijing slapped a 25 per cent punitive duty on them in July
- Weather conditions threaten this year’s harvest as Brazil’s farmers aim to meet 30 per cent increase in demand from China, says head of trade body
