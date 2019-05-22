Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai during an interview in Washington in November. Photo: Reuters
China

Chinese ambassador Cui Tiankai blames US for ‘changing its mind so often’, but says Beijing ready for further trade talks

  • Diplomat tells Fox News it was US negotiators who abruptly backed away from tentative deals
  • Cui says Beijing is committed to previous agreements and ‘door is still open’ for negotiations
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:13am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 8:13am, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai during an interview in Washington in November. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Shipping containers are seen at a port in Haiphong, Vietnam. More Chinese companies are fleeing to Southeast Asia to avoid trade war tariffs, creating opportunities for Chinese logistics companies helping them to move. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US-China trade war manufacturing exodus creating boom times for Chinese logistics companies

  • The trade war has created an unlikely winner: the cross-border logistics companies facilitating the exodus of Chinese manufacturers
  • Guangzhou-based R&T Transportation helped 10 firms move their entire plant out of China since 2018 and 500 companies to move part of production
Topic |   US-China trade war
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:30am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shipping containers are seen at a port in Haiphong, Vietnam. More Chinese companies are fleeing to Southeast Asia to avoid trade war tariffs, creating opportunities for Chinese logistics companies helping them to move. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.