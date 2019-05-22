China's ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai during an interview in Washington in November. Photo: Reuters
Chinese ambassador Cui Tiankai blames US for ‘changing its mind so often’, but says Beijing ready for further trade talks
- Diplomat tells Fox News it was US negotiators who abruptly backed away from tentative deals
- Cui says Beijing is committed to previous agreements and ‘door is still open’ for negotiations
Topic | US-China trade war
Shipping containers are seen at a port in Haiphong, Vietnam. More Chinese companies are fleeing to Southeast Asia to avoid trade war tariffs, creating opportunities for Chinese logistics companies helping them to move. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war manufacturing exodus creating boom times for Chinese logistics companies
- The trade war has created an unlikely winner: the cross-border logistics companies facilitating the exodus of Chinese manufacturers
- Guangzhou-based R&T Transportation helped 10 firms move their entire plant out of China since 2018 and 500 companies to move part of production
