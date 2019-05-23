Cindy Yang with US President Donald Trump. Photo: Cindy Yang via Facebook
Breakfast with Donald Trump? Invitations on Chinese social media and messaging apps promise access to US president – for a hefty fee
- Offers to wealthy entrepreneurs include opportunities for face-to-face meetings and a chance to brief Trump on business plans and demands
- Events mentioned include Republican fundraisers, which foreign nationals cannot pay to attend under US law
FBI opens foreign money investigation into Chinese Donald Trump donor Cindy Yang
- Investigators obtained a subpoena seeking records from Bing Bing Peranio, an employee of Yang’s family’s spa business who contributed US$5,400
