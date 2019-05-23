Bottles of Mao-tai on the production line at the Kweichow Moutai factory in Guizhou in December 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Yuan Renguo, former head of Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai, expelled from Communist Party over ‘family-style corruption’
- Central Commission for Discipline Inspection says he used position for political gain and money, facilitating illegal sales of Mao-tai for unscrupulous dealers
- He is the latest Communist Party figure to fall in Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-graft campaign
Topic | Kweichow Moutai
Bottles of Mao-tai on the production line at the Kweichow Moutai factory in Guizhou in December 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Bottles of Moutai baijiu at the Kweichow Moutai distillery in Renhuai in Guizhou province on Thursday, August 19, 2017. Photo: EPA
World’s most valuable distiller is under regulatory spotlight in China after a backlash against Moutai’s plan to streamline liquor sales wiped out US$21 billion
- Kweichow Moutai, China’s heavyweight blue chip, was urged by stock regulator to disclose more on possible related transactions
- Market cap shrank by US$21 billion in three trading days as investors dumped shares while analysts downgraded the stock
Topic | Kweichow Moutai
Bottles of Moutai baijiu at the Kweichow Moutai distillery in Renhuai in Guizhou province on Thursday, August 19, 2017. Photo: EPA