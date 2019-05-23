Channels

Bottles of Mao-tai on the production line at the Kweichow Moutai factory in Guizhou in December 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Yuan Renguo, former head of Chinese liquor giant Kweichow Moutai, expelled from Communist Party over ‘family-style corruption’

  • Central Commission for Discipline Inspection says he used position for political gain and money, facilitating illegal sales of Mao-tai for unscrupulous dealers
  • He is the latest Communist Party figure to fall in Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-graft campaign
Topic |   Kweichow Moutai
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:02am, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 5:02am, 23 May, 2019

Bottles of Moutai baijiu at the Kweichow Moutai distillery in Renhuai in Guizhou province on Thursday, August 19, 2017. Photo: EPA
Markets & Investing

World’s most valuable distiller is under regulatory spotlight in China after a backlash against Moutai’s plan to streamline liquor sales wiped out US$21 billion

  • Kweichow Moutai, China’s heavyweight blue chip, was urged by stock regulator to disclose more on possible related transactions
  • Market cap shrank by US$21 billion in three trading days as investors dumped shares while analysts downgraded the stock
Topic |   Kweichow Moutai
Xie Yu

Xie Yu  

Published: 3:22pm, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 1:53pm, 9 May, 2019

