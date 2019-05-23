Chinese flags flying near a steel factory in Hebei in February 2017. Photo: Reuters
Mysterious spike in banned ozone-destroying chemical traced to China’s Shandong and Hebei provinces
- Trichlorofluoromethane, or CFC-11, is also a potent greenhouse gas, with roughly 4,750 times the heat-trapping potential of carbon dioxide
- Production and use of CFC-11 is a violation of the Montreal Protocol, which phased out such chemicals in favour of ones that do not damage the atmosphere
Topic | Environment
Chinese flags flying near a steel factory in Hebei in February 2017. Photo: Reuters