Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An artist’s rendering shows the atrium of Lionsgate Entertainment World. Image: Lionsgate via AP
China

Lionsgate Entertainment World, China’s ‘first vertical theme park’, to feature movie-based attractions from Twilight to Hunger Games

  • Attraction is expected to open in July on Hengqin Island in Zhuhai
  • Company hopes to take advantage of Zhuhai’s emerging status as a tourist destination and its proximity to Macau
Topic |   China Society
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:10am, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 8:10am, 23 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

An artist’s rendering shows the atrium of Lionsgate Entertainment World. Image: Lionsgate via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tourists buying postcards in Paris, France. Photo: Alamy
Big Tech

Trade war is putting Chinese tourists off US, with many opting for ‘more welcoming’ nations

  • Jane Sun says Chinese tourists are taking their money to European countries such as Italy and the UK because they feel welcomed
  • During the Labour Day holiday in early May, the US ranked as the ninth most popular travel destination for Chinese tourists, down from fifth spot last year
Topic |   Chinese tourists
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 7:00am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 5:31pm, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tourists buying postcards in Paris, France. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.