An artist’s rendering shows the atrium of Lionsgate Entertainment World. Image: Lionsgate via AP
Lionsgate Entertainment World, China’s ‘first vertical theme park’, to feature movie-based attractions from Twilight to Hunger Games
- Attraction is expected to open in July on Hengqin Island in Zhuhai
- Company hopes to take advantage of Zhuhai’s emerging status as a tourist destination and its proximity to Macau
Topic | China Society
An artist’s rendering shows the atrium of Lionsgate Entertainment World. Image: Lionsgate via AP
Tourists buying postcards in Paris, France. Photo: Alamy
Trade war is putting Chinese tourists off US, with many opting for ‘more welcoming’ nations
- Jane Sun says Chinese tourists are taking their money to European countries such as Italy and the UK because they feel welcomed
- During the Labour Day holiday in early May, the US ranked as the ninth most popular travel destination for Chinese tourists, down from fifth spot last year
Topic | Chinese tourists
Tourists buying postcards in Paris, France. Photo: Alamy