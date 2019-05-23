Channels

The man sent supposedly broken iPhones to Apple to obtain replacements under warranty. Photo: AP
China

Chinese man guilty of defrauding Apple by scamming 1,500 replacements for ‘faulty’ fake iPhones

  • Counterfeit devices from Hong Kong were submitted to Apple to obtain replacements under warranty, which were then sold in China
  • Oregon resident faces prison sentence when he is sentenced in August
Topic |   Apple
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:55am, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 11:55am, 23 May, 2019

The man sent supposedly broken iPhones to Apple to obtain replacements under warranty. Photo: AP
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has urged Chinese consumers not to blame US companies for the effects of the trade war. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Huawei boss defends US companies against rising Chinese nationalism

  • Don’t politicise consumer products with patriotism, says founder Ren Zhengfei
  • Save criticism for politicians.
Topic |   US-China tech war
Mimi Lau

Mimi Lau  

Published: 9:00pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 9:17am, 23 May, 2019

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has urged Chinese consumers not to blame US companies for the effects of the trade war. Photo: Xinhua
