The man sent supposedly broken iPhones to Apple to obtain replacements under warranty. Photo: AP
Chinese man guilty of defrauding Apple by scamming 1,500 replacements for ‘faulty’ fake iPhones
- Counterfeit devices from Hong Kong were submitted to Apple to obtain replacements under warranty, which were then sold in China
- Oregon resident faces prison sentence when he is sentenced in August
Topic | Apple
The man sent supposedly broken iPhones to Apple to obtain replacements under warranty. Photo: AP
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has urged Chinese consumers not to blame US companies for the effects of the trade war. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei boss defends US companies against rising Chinese nationalism
- Don’t politicise consumer products with patriotism, says founder Ren Zhengfei
- Save criticism for politicians.
Topic | US-China tech war
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei has urged Chinese consumers not to blame US companies for the effects of the trade war. Photo: Xinhua