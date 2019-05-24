Bill Pellett inspecting a corn field at his family farm in Iowa in April. Photo: Xinhua
US unveils US$16 billion in new aid for farmers burned by trade war with China
- Bulk of funds will be spent on direct payments to farmers producing wide range of crops and livestock
- US Agriculture Department will also buy US$1.4 billion worth of surplus commodities and invest US$100 million in programmes promoting US farm products overseas
A truck is loaded with soybeans at a farm in Porto Nacional, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
The US-China trade war has been a boon for Brazil’s soybean farmers. But can they keep up with Chinese demand?
- US shipments of soybeans to China have halved since Beijing slapped a 25 per cent punitive duty on them in July
- Weather conditions threaten this year’s harvest as Brazil’s farmers aim to meet 30 per cent increase in demand from China, says head of trade body
