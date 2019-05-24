Channels

US President Donald Trump speaking at the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Donald Trump planning more restrictions on US tech exports to China as trade war friction continues

  • Commerce Department expected to roll back rules making it easier for US companies to export goods that have both civilian and military purposes
  • It may also end policy of approving export licences for such goods if they go to civilian use and instead require reviews on case-by-case basis
Topic | US-China tech war
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 3:33am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 4:38am, 24 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaking at the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bill Pellett inspecting a corn field at his family farm in Iowa in April. Photo: Xinhua
China

US unveils US$16 billion in new aid for farmers burned by trade war with China

  • Bulk of funds will be spent on direct payments to farmers producing wide range of crops and livestock
  • US Agriculture Department will also buy US$1.4 billion worth of surplus commodities and invest US$100 million in programmes promoting US farm products overseas
Topic |   POLITICO
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 1:13am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 3:01am, 24 May, 2019

Bill Pellett inspecting a corn field at his family farm in Iowa in April. Photo: Xinhua
