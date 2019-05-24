US President Donald Trump speaking at the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump planning more restrictions on US tech exports to China as trade war friction continues
- Commerce Department expected to roll back rules making it easier for US companies to export goods that have both civilian and military purposes
- It may also end policy of approving export licences for such goods if they go to civilian use and instead require reviews on case-by-case basis
Bill Pellett inspecting a corn field at his family farm in Iowa in April. Photo: Xinhua
US unveils US$16 billion in new aid for farmers burned by trade war with China
- Bulk of funds will be spent on direct payments to farmers producing wide range of crops and livestock
- US Agriculture Department will also buy US$1.4 billion worth of surplus commodities and invest US$100 million in programmes promoting US farm products overseas
