Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II lifts off during testing at Edwards Air Force Base in March 2013. Photo: Los Angeles Times via TNS
China

US takes aim at China’s growing influence with US$750 billion defence bill

  • Proposal seeks to stem erosion of US military advantage against Beijing and would authorise purchase of more F-35s and fund modernisation of US nuclear arsenal
  • Senate panel that unveiled draft bill says US is ‘undermined by new threats from strategic competitors like China and Russia’
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:42am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 5:21am, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II lifts off during testing at Edwards Air Force Base in March 2013. Photo: Los Angeles Times via TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Perry Tse
Diplomacy

Chinese studying in US become ‘political cannon fodder’ as visa process tightens amid feud

  • Some university students have been stuck in limbo as the waiting time for visas grows longer and the US government demands more information
  • New Chinese student enrolment at US colleges and universities declines as the political climate sours
Topic |   Chinese overseas
SCMP

Shen Lu  

Robert Delaney  

Published: 3:06am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 4:27am, 24 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.