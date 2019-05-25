Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in March. Photo: AFP
Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan to meet Chinese counterpart Wai Fenghe in Singapore
- Meeting will take place on sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue
- This is the first time since 2011 that a Chinese defence minister will attend the forum
Topic | US-China relations
A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II lifts off during testing at Edwards Air Force Base in March 2013. Photo: Los Angeles Times via TNS
US takes aim at China’s growing influence with US$750 billion defence bill
- Proposal seeks to stem erosion of US military advantage against Beijing and would authorise purchase of more F-35s and fund modernisation of US nuclear arsenal
- Senate panel that unveiled draft bill says US is ‘undermined by new threats from strategic competitors like China and Russia’
