Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in March. Photo: AFP
China

Acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan to meet Chinese counterpart Wai Fenghe in Singapore

  • Meeting will take place on sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue
  • This is the first time since 2011 that a Chinese defence minister will attend the forum
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:47am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 1:15am, 25 May, 2019

A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II lifts off during testing at Edwards Air Force Base in March 2013. Photo: Los Angeles Times via TNS
China

US takes aim at China’s growing influence with US$750 billion defence bill

  • Proposal seeks to stem erosion of US military advantage against Beijing and would authorise purchase of more F-35s and fund modernisation of US nuclear arsenal
  • Senate panel that unveiled draft bill says US is ‘undermined by new threats from strategic competitors like China and Russia’
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:42am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 5:21am, 24 May, 2019

