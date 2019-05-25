Channels

Kiron Skinner, the US State Department’s director of policy planning. Photo: Twitter
China

Slip-up or signal? What US official’s ‘clash of civilisations’ remarks suggest

  • Comments by Kiron Skinner of the State Department, whether authorised or not, are consistent with Trump administration thinking, analysts say
  • The comments, and the administration’s stance, stand in sharp contrast to a competing, more inclusive vision of civilisation China has promoted
Topic |   Diplomacy
Mark Magnier

Mark Magnier  

Published: 12:50am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 1:27am, 25 May, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the opening of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilisations in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping warns of disaster if one civilisation imposes its will on another

  • He urges more openness and cooperation in speech at Beijing’s Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilisations
  • US State Department’s Kiron Skinner had provoked criticism by calling competition with China ‘a fight with a really different civilisation’
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Liu Zhen  

Teddy Ng  

Published: 1:58pm, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 10:07am, 16 May, 2019

