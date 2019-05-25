Channels

A customer tries a Huawei smartphone at a Best Buy store in New York in March 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China

British consumers dump Huawei phones as US-China trade war sparks retail backlash

  • Surge reported in number of British consumers trading in devices from Chinese manufacturer, while interest from buyers fizzles
  • At least one company has stopped accepting new Huawei trade-ins as it ‘expects the value of these devices to plummet’
Topic |   US-China tech war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:35am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 3:35am, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A customer tries a Huawei smartphone at a Best Buy store in New York in March 2018. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Members of a design team at Cirque du Soleil demonstrate use of Microsoft's HoloLens device in helping to virtually design a set at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Photo: AP.
Big Tech

Microsoft said to stop accepting new orders from Huawei as it moves to comply with US restrictions

  • The US last week placed Huawei and its affiliates on a trade blacklist that restricted the Shenzhen-based firm from buying services and parts from US companies
Topic |   Huawei
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 3:39pm, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 2:32am, 25 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of a design team at Cirque du Soleil demonstrate use of Microsoft's HoloLens device in helping to virtually design a set at the Microsoft Build 2017 developers conference in Seattle. Photo: AP.
READ FULL ARTICLE
