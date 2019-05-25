Channels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to soldiers from the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force after an exercise in Munster, Germany, on Monday. Photo: dpa via AP
China

German military investigates reporters from China’s state-run Xinhua news agency for snooping around during Angela Merkel’s visit to Nato unit

  • Journalists raised suspicion by filming military equipment and interviewing soldiers about their daily routines
  • Official says Xinhua has been under observation for some time due to its links to China’s Communist Party
Topic |   Germany
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:21am, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 4:46am, 25 May, 2019

