Huawei shipped 208 million phones last year, including half to markets outside China. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s smartphone shipments could fall by up to a quarter this year, analysts say
- Slump forecast after US commerce department blocked Chinese tech giant from buying US goods last week
- Tech companies including Google and chip designer ARM have said they will cease supplies and updates to Huawei
US President Donald Trump described Huawei as “very dangerous”. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says Huawei could ‘possibly be included’ in deal to end trade war
- US president calls Chinese telecoms giant ‘very dangerous’
- Washington placed Huawei on a blacklist last week, and the company faces multiple indictments over alleged economic espionage
