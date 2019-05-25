Channels

Huawei shipped 208 million phones last year, including half to markets outside China. Photo: Reuters
China

Huawei’s smartphone shipments could fall by up to a quarter this year, analysts say

  • Slump forecast after US commerce department blocked Chinese tech giant from buying US goods last week
  • Tech companies including Google and chip designer ARM have said they will cease supplies and updates to Huawei
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:57pm, 25 May, 2019

Updated: 2:57pm, 25 May, 2019


US President Donald Trump described Huawei as "very dangerous". Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump says Huawei could ‘possibly be included’ in deal to end trade war

  • US president calls Chinese telecoms giant ‘very dangerous’
  • Washington placed Huawei on a blacklist last week, and the company faces multiple indictments over alleged economic espionage
Topic |   US-China tech war
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 5:03am, 24 May, 2019

Updated: 2:54pm, 25 May, 2019


