Benedict Ching, 73, was found dead and dismembered in this in San Francisco on Monday. Ching's 35-year-old daughter, Stephanie Ching, and 44-year-old Douglas Lomas were subsequently deported from China to the US, where they were booked for investigation of homicide. Photo: Google Maps
Woman whose dad’s body was found hacked up in San Francisco freezer is arrested in China and deported back to US
- Stephanie Ching, 35, and partner Douglas Lomas, 44, have been charged in connection with the death of Benedict Ching, 73
- The pair were arrested after arriving in Beijing, following the discovery of her father’s dismembered body in a freezer in his home
Jake Patterson and Jayme Closs, whom he kidnapped after murdering her parents. Photos: AP
‘Embodiment of evil’: Jake Patterson, who kidnapped US teenager Jayme Closs and murdered her parents, to die in prison
- Judge sentences Patterson, who admitted to having fantasies of ‘taking multiple girls and killing multiple families’, to two terms of life imprisonment
- After killing 13-year-old’s father and mother, he kept her captive for 88 days before she escaped
