Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A screen grab from a live stream of The Persistence of Chaos. Photo: Guo O Dong via Twitch
China

Is this art? Chinese artist Guo O Dong’s virus-packed laptop sells for more than US$1.3 million in online auction

  • ‘The Persistence of Chaos’ is loaded with six trojans, worms and malware that have caused at least US$95 billion in damage around the world
  • Auction site says Samsung computer is isolated and ‘air gapped’ to prevent spread of the programs
Topic |   Art
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:53am, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 6:53am, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen grab from a live stream of The Persistence of Chaos. Photo: Guo O Dong via Twitch
READ FULL ARTICLE
US artist Jeff Koons with his work ‘Rabbit’, which sold this week at auction in New York for a record US$91 million. Photo: EPA
Arts & Culture

Five most valuable works by living artists after Jeff Koons US$91m sculpture sets new auction record

  • American artist’s ‘Rabbit’, a stainless steel figure measuring just over a metre tall, was sold at Christie’s in New York this week, smashing auction estimates
  • Sale broke record set by David Hockney work just six months ago; another Koons work, Balloon Dog (Orange), is the third most valuable work by a living artist
Topic |   Art
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:00pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US artist Jeff Koons with his work ‘Rabbit’, which sold this week at auction in New York for a record US$91 million. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.