A screen grab from a live stream of The Persistence of Chaos. Photo: Guo O Dong via Twitch
Is this art? Chinese artist Guo O Dong’s virus-packed laptop sells for more than US$1.3 million in online auction
- ‘The Persistence of Chaos’ is loaded with six trojans, worms and malware that have caused at least US$95 billion in damage around the world
- Auction site says Samsung computer is isolated and ‘air gapped’ to prevent spread of the programs
