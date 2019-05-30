Channels

Zhang Ronggao and Ye Lifeng display a photo of them with their daughter Zhang Yingying in Urbana, Illinois in November 2017. Photo: AP
China

Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying’s parents arrive in US for trial of Brendt Christensen, the man accused of abducting and killing her

  • Zhang Ronggao and Ye Lifeng say they ‘want to be present on behalf of Yingying and follow the case closely’
  • Christensen pleaded not guilty and his trial is set to begin on Monday
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:18am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 1:52am, 30 May, 2019

Zhang Ronggao and Ye Lifeng display a photo of them with their daughter Zhang Yingying in Urbana, Illinois in November 2017. Photo: AP
Zhang Yingying, a visiting scholar at the University of Illinois, went missing in 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via TNS
United States & Canada

US man Brendt Christensen, accused of killing visiting Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, abandons mental health defence

  • Defence earlier planned to argue Christensen suffered from severe mental illness in attempt to avoid death penalty if he is convicted
  • Lawyer for Zhang’s family says he is shocked by move, but can ‘sort of see a strategy’
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:01am, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:02am, 30 Apr, 2019

Zhang Yingying, a visiting scholar at the University of Illinois, went missing in 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via TNS
