Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A bastnaesite mineral containing rare earth in a laboratory at the University of Tokyo in July 2011. Photo: Reuters
China

Eyeing China, Pentagon briefs Congress on rare earths report

  • Document is tied to federal programme designed to bolster US domestic production capabilities
  • Rising US-China tensions have sparked concerns that Beijing could use dominant position as supplier of rare earths for leverage in trade war
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:11am, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 7:11am, 30 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A bastnaesite mineral containing rare earth in a laboratory at the University of Tokyo in July 2011. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China might restrict exports of rare earths, which are essential to the manufacture of consumer electronics, semiconductors and military equipment. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China issues veiled rare earths threats after US ups trade war ante with Huawei blacklist

  • Foreign ministry says warning from top economic planning agency that government will prioritise domestic demand is sound and valid
  • Communist Party mouthpiece also warns US not to underestimate China’s resolve to hit back
Topic |   US-China tech war
SCMP

Laura Zhou  

Jun Mai  

Published: 5:30pm, 29 May, 2019

Updated: 11:28pm, 29 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

China might restrict exports of rare earths, which are essential to the manufacture of consumer electronics, semiconductors and military equipment. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.