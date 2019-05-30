A bastnaesite mineral containing rare earth in a laboratory at the University of Tokyo in July 2011. Photo: Reuters
Eyeing China, Pentagon briefs Congress on rare earths report
- Document is tied to federal programme designed to bolster US domestic production capabilities
- Rising US-China tensions have sparked concerns that Beijing could use dominant position as supplier of rare earths for leverage in trade war
China might restrict exports of rare earths, which are essential to the manufacture of consumer electronics, semiconductors and military equipment. Photo: AFP
China issues veiled rare earths threats after US ups trade war ante with Huawei blacklist
- Foreign ministry says warning from top economic planning agency that government will prioritise domestic demand is sound and valid
- Communist Party mouthpiece also warns US not to underestimate China’s resolve to hit back
