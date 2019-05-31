A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
‘Crazy’ to let Huawei control Canada’s 5G, Rogers Communications vice-chairman Philip Lind says, calling for ban
- While Huawei is cheaper and sophisticated compared with other alternatives, Lind says, its close relationship to Chinese government is troubling
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Mike Pence expected to discuss Chinese telecoms giant in Ottawa
Topic | US-China tech war
Donald Trump and Theresa May to discuss China’s Huawei during US president’s London visit
- US national security adviser John Bolton says it’s not clear Britain has made final decision on telecoms firm getting limited role in building its 5G network
- Two leaders also plan to discuss China, Iran, the Middle East, Russia and Syria
