A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China

‘Crazy’ to let Huawei control Canada’s 5G, Rogers Communications vice-chairman Philip Lind says, calling for ban

  • While Huawei is cheaper and sophisticated compared with other alternatives, Lind says, its close relationship to Chinese government is troubling
  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Mike Pence expected to discuss Chinese telecoms giant in Ottawa
Topic |   US-China tech war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:21am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 2:21am, 31 May, 2019



Europe

Donald Trump and Theresa May to discuss China’s Huawei during US president’s London visit

  • US national security adviser John Bolton says it’s not clear Britain has made final decision on telecoms firm getting limited role in building its 5G network
  • Two leaders also plan to discuss China, Iran, the Middle East, Russia and Syria
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:47pm, 30 May, 2019

Updated: 1:39am, 31 May, 2019


