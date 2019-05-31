Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Huawei logo on an office building at the company's production facility in Dongguan, China, on May 23. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Huawei loses key 5G network customer as SoftBank turns to Nokia and Ericsson in Japan

  • SoftBank named Nokia as a strategic partner for its 5G roll-out and Ericsson as a supplier of radio access network equipment
  • Huawei, which together with ZTE was a 4G vendor for the Japanese company, wasn’t selected despite taking part in earlier 5G trials
Topic |   US-China tech war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:45am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 3:45am, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Huawei logo on an office building at the company's production facility in Dongguan, China, on May 23. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China

‘Crazy’ to let Huawei control Canada’s 5G network, Rogers Communications vice-chairman Philip Lind says, calling for ban

  • While Huawei is cheaper and sophisticated compared with other alternatives, Lind says, its close relationship to Chinese government is troubling
  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Mike Pence expected to discuss Chinese telecoms giant in Ottawa
Topic |   US-China tech war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:21am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 3:15am, 31 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.