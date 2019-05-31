The Huawei logo on an office building at the company's production facility in Dongguan, China, on May 23. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei loses key 5G network customer as SoftBank turns to Nokia and Ericsson in Japan
- SoftBank named Nokia as a strategic partner for its 5G roll-out and Ericsson as a supplier of radio access network equipment
- Huawei, which together with ZTE was a 4G vendor for the Japanese company, wasn’t selected despite taking part in earlier 5G trials
A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
‘Crazy’ to let Huawei control Canada’s 5G network, Rogers Communications vice-chairman Philip Lind says, calling for ban
- While Huawei is cheaper and sophisticated compared with other alternatives, Lind says, its close relationship to Chinese government is troubling
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Mike Pence expected to discuss Chinese telecoms giant in Ottawa
