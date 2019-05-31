Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (back) and US Vice-President Mike Pence take part in a welcoming ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China looms large in US-Canada talks even as Mike Pence promises Justin Trudeau speedy progress on new Nafta deal
- American vice-president says US ‘stands with’ northern neighbour over two Canadians arrested by Chinese authorities, warns of Huawei security threat
- Pence says Trump administration will make ‘energetic efforts’ to see Congress advance US-Mexico-Canada trade pact this summer
Topic | US-ally trade wars
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (back) and US Vice-President Mike Pence take part in a welcoming ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP
‘Crazy’ to let Huawei control Canada’s 5G network, Rogers Communications vice-chairman Philip Lind says, calling for ban
- While Huawei is cheaper and sophisticated compared with other alternatives, Lind says, its close relationship to Chinese government is troubling
- Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Mike Pence expected to discuss Chinese telecoms giant in Ottawa
Topic | US-China tech war
A woman walks by a Huawei retail store in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AP