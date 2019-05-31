A worker inspects soybeans near the town of Campos Lindos, Brazil, in February 2018. There are signs China is replacing US soybeans with Brazilian supplies. Photo: Reuters
China puts US soy buying on hold as tariff war escalates
- US agriculture secretary said in February that China had pledged to buy an additional 10 million tonnes of American soy; orders have since stopped
- Previous purchases of US soybeans will not be cancelled, however
Topic | US-China trade war
Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Why China’s dependence on farm subsidies is an obstacle to a trade war deal with the US
- Prospects for Washington and Beijing reaching a deal to end their months-long trade war have dwindled as tit-for-tat tariffs have returned
- But the stumbling blocks go beyond import duties, and China may not be prepared to cross its ‘red lines’
