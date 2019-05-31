Channels

A worker inspects soybeans near the town of Campos Lindos, Brazil, in February 2018. There are signs China is replacing US soybeans with Brazilian supplies. Photo: Reuters
China

China puts US soy buying on hold as tariff war escalates

  • US agriculture secretary said in February that China had pledged to buy an additional 10 million tonnes of American soy; orders have since stopped
  • Previous purchases of US soybeans will not be cancelled, however
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 7:34am, 31 May, 2019

Updated: 8:05am, 31 May, 2019


Illustration: Kaliz Lee
Diplomacy

Why China’s dependence on farm subsidies is an obstacle to a trade war deal with the US

  • Prospects for Washington and Beijing reaching a deal to end their months-long trade war have dwindled as tit-for-tat tariffs have returned
  • But the stumbling blocks go beyond import duties, and China may not be prepared to cross its ‘red lines’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 11:00pm, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 7:06am, 28 May, 2019

Illustration: Kaliz Lee
