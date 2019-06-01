Staff adjust US and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between US and Chinese trade representatives in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
China’s retaliatory tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods kick in, fanning fears of extended trade war
- Levies cover a total of 5,140 US products, including liquefied natural gas as well as petrochemical and food goods
- Beijing earlier announced it will blacklist ‘unreliable’ foreign entities and hinted at restricting supply of rare earth minerals to the US
Topic | US-China trade war
Staff adjust US and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between US and Chinese trade representatives in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers the keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Shangri-La Dialogue: as US and China clash, is it time for Asia’s smaller nations to choose a side?
- Many fear decoupling of American and Chinese economies will soon mean having to choose between the two powerhouses and their different sets of rules
- Analysts point to the Maldives and the Solomon Islands as case studies in how small nations can become flashpoints for great power rivalry
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers the keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Friday. Photo: Xinhua