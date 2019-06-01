Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Staff adjust US and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between US and Chinese trade representatives in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
China

China’s retaliatory tariffs on US$60 billion of US goods kick in, fanning fears of extended trade war

  • Levies cover a total of 5,140 US products, including liquefied natural gas as well as petrochemical and food goods
  • Beijing earlier announced it will blacklist ‘unreliable’ foreign entities and hinted at restricting supply of rare earth minerals to the US
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 1:28am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:28am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Staff adjust US and Chinese flags before the opening session of trade negotiations between US and Chinese trade representatives in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers the keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Geopolitics

Shangri-La Dialogue: as US and China clash, is it time for Asia’s smaller nations to choose a side?

  • Many fear decoupling of American and Chinese economies will soon mean having to choose between the two powerhouses and their different sets of rules
  • Analysts point to the Maldives and the Solomon Islands as case studies in how small nations can become flashpoints for great power rivalry
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 1:00am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers the keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.