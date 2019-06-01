Umbrellas with Huawei logos in Dongguan, China in May. Photo: Reuters
Huawei orders employees to cut meetings with US, sends American workers home, Financial Times reports
- Huawei’s chief strategy architect says American citizens working in research and development were repatriated two weeks ago, according to the FT
Topic | US-China tech war
Frederic Pierucci, author of the book Le Piège Américain, or The American Trap, says China has become the next big target of US extraterritorial laws, citing the cases of Huawei Technologies and ZTE. Photo: Twitter
Why Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei is reading The American Trap by Frenchman Frederic Pierucci
- A book chronicling former Alstom executive’s imprisonment in the US on bribery charges is being read by Huawei employees
- The American Trap is the top-selling book on Chinese e-commerce sites and goes on sale in Hong Kong on Friday
