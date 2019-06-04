Channels

Tron Foundation founder Justin Sun Yuchen said he hopes to educate Warren Buffet on cryptocurrency. Photo: SCMP
China

Can Chinese entrepreneur Justin Sun change Warren Buffett’s mind on bitcoin? He just paid US$4.57 million for a chance to try over lunch

  • Buffett once called bitcoin ‘probably rat poison squared’, while Sun, founder of Tron and Peiwo, is one of the cryptocurrency’s biggest fans
  • Money raised from charity auction will go towards the Glide Foundation, which serves the poor, homeless and those battling substance abuse
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:18am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:03am, 4 Jun, 2019

Business Insider reporter Bob Bryan ate like billionaire Warren Buffett for five days. After consuming mainly fast food and cherry cola, he said he felt miserable and sluggish, although the rib-eye steak from Buffett’s favourite New York City restaurant Smith & Wollensky was a ‘knockout’. Bryan’s advice: don’t eat like Warren Buffett unless you are Warren Buffett. Photo: Reuters
People & Events

Soggy McMuffins and Cherry Coke all day: how Warren Buffett eats like a 6-year-old

  • Warren Buffett’s weird diet includes copious amounts of Cherry Coke, junk food and no alcohol – and he also has an aversion to vegetables, writes Bob Bryan
Business Insider

Business Insider  

Published: 2:00am, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 2:00am, 12 May, 2019

