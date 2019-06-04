Zhang Yingying’s parents Ye Lifeng (second from right) and Zhang Ronggao (right), arrive at the courthouse as jury selection in the federal trial of Brendt Christensen begins on Monday. Photo: AFP
‘Give my daughter back’: parents of vanished Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying at courthouse as alleged killer Brendt Christensen’s trial begins
- Jury selection commenced on Monday in case that could lead to death penalty for the former University of Illinois student
- Christensen is accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering Zhang in 2017
Topic | Chinese overseas
