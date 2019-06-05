A woman walks past a Tiffany & Co. store in Beijing in November. Photo: AP
Tiffany & Co. losing its shine with Chinese tourists as US sales fall by more than 25 per cent
- Trend, which is worsening as trade war escalates, represents threat to US luxury companies, which depend on deep-pocketed foreigners
- Problem likely to be exacerbated by travel warning issued by China dissuading citizens from visiting US, citing crime and harassment by US authorities
Topic | Chinese tourists
A woman walks past a Tiffany & Co. store in Beijing in November. Photo: AP
The advisory comes amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington. Photo: AP
Chinese told to raise safety awareness in US travel advisory
- It comes a day after warning over increased visa delays and denials for students seeking to study in America
- Tourists told to respond ‘actively and appropriately’ in light of US law enforcement agencies using methods to ‘harass’ travellers from China
Topic | US-China relations
The advisory comes amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington. Photo: AP