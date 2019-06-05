The Huawei logo is displayed during the 5G is On event in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei accuses former manager Ronnie Huang of stealing trade secrets and luring away staff to build rival start-up CNEX labs
- Chinese telecoms giant says spelling errors in its documents were repeated in proposals Huang used to start chip-making firm three days after leaving Huawei
- Trade secrets trial has become flashpoint in allegations by Washington that Huawei gear is threat to US security
Topic | US-China tech war
Huawei Deputy Chairman Eric Xu. Photo: Huawei
Huawei executive Eric Xu ‘conspired to steal trade secrets’, claims US start-up CNEX Labs
- The allegations were made in a lawsuit set for trial on June 3, in which CNEX Labs claimed that Huawei engaged in a multi-year conspiracy, WSJ reports
