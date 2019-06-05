Two Chinese J-20 stealth fighter jets perform at an air show in Guangdong province last year. Photo: AP
US Air Force gears up for aggressor drills to simulate combat with China’s J-20 fifth-generation fighters
- American F-35As will be transferred to Nevada base to mimic role and tactics of Powerful Dragon fighters in ‘aggressor’ exercises
- US to train pilots for confrontation with world’s most advanced warplanes as concern mounts in Washington about China’s growing military might
Topic | US-China relations
Two Chinese J-20 stealth fighter jets perform at an air show in Guangdong province last year. Photo: AP
Smoke from a missile trail seen from Jinan city on Sunday prompted speculation that China had tested its next generation long-range weapon. Photo: Weibo
China tests missile – but here’s why it wasn’t a next-generation JL-3
- Sunday’s test firing involved mid-range Dongfeng missile with improved guidance systems
- It coincided with the last day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s biggest security forum
Topic | China military
Smoke from a missile trail seen from Jinan city on Sunday prompted speculation that China had tested its next generation long-range weapon. Photo: Weibo