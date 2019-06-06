Channels

Guo Ping, deputy chairman of Huawei (foreground left), shakes hands with MTS president Alexei Kornya as Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony following their talks in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China

China’s Huawei signs deal to develop 5G in Russia

  • Agreement was signed on sidelines of meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow
  • Huawei will work with Russian telecoms company MTS to develop network over the next year
Topic |   US-China tech war
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:49am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:49am, 6 Jun, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China and Russia to close ranks in united front against American pressure following Xi Jinping’s meeting with Vladimir Putin

  • Moscow and Beijing could be about to upgrade their relationship to something close to an alliance as both try to fend off pressure from the West, sources say
  • After meeting with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin tells Tass that the two nations’ agreement on global issues is at ‘an unprecedentedly high level’
Topic |   Russia
SCMP

Jun Mai  

Zhou Xin  

Published: 9:00pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:05am, 6 Jun, 2019

