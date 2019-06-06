Guo Ping, deputy chairman of Huawei (foreground left), shakes hands with MTS president Alexei Kornya as Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony following their talks in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China’s Huawei signs deal to develop 5G in Russia
- Agreement was signed on sidelines of meeting between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow
- Huawei will work with Russian telecoms company MTS to develop network over the next year
Topic | US-China tech war
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China and Russia to close ranks in united front against American pressure following Xi Jinping’s meeting with Vladimir Putin
- Moscow and Beijing could be about to upgrade their relationship to something close to an alliance as both try to fend off pressure from the West, sources say
- After meeting with Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin tells Tass that the two nations’ agreement on global issues is at ‘an unprecedentedly high level’
Topic | Russia
