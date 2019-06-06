Channels

Visitors talk at the Boeing stand during the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin Airport in Geneva in May. Photo: Reuters
Boeing and Chinese airlines in talks for US$30 billion mega-deal that trade war could derail

  • US manufacturer is negotiating one of the largest orders ever of widebody aircraft
  • Discussions are focused in particular on the US$442.2 million 777-9, Boeing’s costliest plane
Topic |   Boeing
Published: 3:02am, 6 Jun, 2019

An American fleet of Boeing 737 Max jets, after the model’s grounding. Photo: AFP
Asia-Pacific airlines wait to be convinced on safety of Boeing’s crash-linked 737 Max following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people

  • The 737 Max has been out of service since the second fatal crash involving the model, in March
  • With regulators no longer in step, and passenger confidence in doubt, carrier bosses at annual gathering have much to consider
Topic |   Aviation
Published: 2:42pm, 3 Jun, 2019

