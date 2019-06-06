Joe Biden speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in July 2016. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden girds for clash with Donald Trump over China
- Democrat’s aides say he’s relishing the fight, believing his message of confidence in American might will overcome Trump’s alarmist rhetoric and trade fights
North Korean media lashes Joe Biden as an ‘imbecile’ and ‘fool of low IQ’ after he ‘slandered’ Kim Jong-un
- Biden had criticised Donald Trump’s approach to the leaders of North Korea and Russia, accusing the president of embracing ‘tyrants’
- The former vice-president is the current Democratic front runner and many in his party believe he is the best bet to defeat Trump in 2020
