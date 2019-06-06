Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uygur Congress, in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China

Uygur leader Dolkun Isa urges pressure on China as he receives US award

  • The National Endowment for Democracy, which is funded by the US Congress, gave an award to the World Uygur Congress, Tibet Action Institute and ChinaAid
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:24am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:45am, 6 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uygur Congress, in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Police patrol a night food market near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in June 2017. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China slams US for trying to deprive Beijing of UN forum seat over Uygur detentions in Xinjiang

  • US diplomat says China’s treatment of Uygurs should be factor in deciding on membership to UN forum tasked with protecting indigenous people worldwide
  • Despite US appeal, candidate Zhang Xiaoan was elected to 16-member forum along with four representatives from Burundi, Namibia, Denmark and Russia
Topic |   Xinjiang
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:08am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 10:42pm, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police patrol a night food market near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in June 2017. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.