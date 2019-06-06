Dolkun Isa, president of the World Uygur Congress, in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Uygur leader Dolkun Isa urges pressure on China as he receives US award
- The National Endowment for Democracy, which is funded by the US Congress, gave an award to the World Uygur Congress, Tibet Action Institute and ChinaAid
Police patrol a night food market near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in June 2017. Photo: AFP
China slams US for trying to deprive Beijing of UN forum seat over Uygur detentions in Xinjiang
- US diplomat says China’s treatment of Uygurs should be factor in deciding on membership to UN forum tasked with protecting indigenous people worldwide
- Despite US appeal, candidate Zhang Xiaoan was elected to 16-member forum along with four representatives from Burundi, Namibia, Denmark and Russia
