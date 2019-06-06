Channels

Rare earth oxides praseodymium and neodymium in the final stage of production at Lynas’ Advanced Materials Plant in Gebeng, Malaysia, in 2014. Photo: Reuters
China

Pentagon eyes rare earth supplies in Africa in push away from China

  • US Department of Defence has held talks with Malawi’s Mkango Resources and other rare earth miners across the globe about supplies of strategic minerals
  • Push comes as China threatens to curb exports to US rare earths, which are used in a range of military equipment and hi-tech consumer electronics
Topic |   Rare Earths
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:31am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:31am, 6 Jun, 2019

A rare earths mine in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

US moves to reduce reliance on Chinese rare earths exports after Beijing threatens to cut supplies

  • Commerce Department outlines series of measures to boost domestic supply and end dependence on Chinese imports
  • Beijing has threatened to use the metals, which are vital for modern consumer goods and military equipment, as a weapon in the trade war
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Zhenhua Lu  

Sarah Zheng  

Published: 6:15pm, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:24pm, 5 Jun, 2019

A rare earths mine in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Reuters
