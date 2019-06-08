Huawei has already been locked out of the US market. Australia and New Zealand also blocked it from building 5G networks. Photo: Reuters
Brazil will not bar China’s Huawei from 5G network, says Vice-President Hamilton Mourao
- Mourao met with Huawei Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei on a trip to China last month
- The vice-president says Brazil has no plans to bar Huawei when it launches its 5G network next year
Facebook suspends app pre-installs on new Huawei phones as US trade blacklist effects begin to ripple
- Move is latest blow for Huawei after US move to impose trade blacklist
- Customers who already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates
