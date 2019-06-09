US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) shakes hands with Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China during the G20 meeting in Fukuoka, Japan, on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
With Mexico deal done, US urges China to resume trade talks
- US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin plans private discussion with head of China’s central bank on sidelines of G20 meeting in Japan
- No further trade talks expected in Washington or Beijing before Trump and Xi meet at Osaka summit later this month
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump suspends plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, but Steven Mnuchin says threat remains
- The tariffs were set to go in effect on Monday but the president tweeted late on Friday that a deal had been reached
- The country also agreed to increase enforcement to contain the flow of migrants headed to the US
