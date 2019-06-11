The Huawei logo is seen on a raincoat in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 6. The company told the UK on Monday that it was under no obligation to spy for the Chinese state. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei not bound by Chinese spy laws, company’s cybersecurity chief John Suffolk tells British parliament
- Telecoms giant says legal advisers confirmed Huawei has no obligation to work with Beijing
- Legislation in question has been cited by US in attempt to force governments across the world to drop Huawei from their 5G network plans
Topic | US-China tech war
The Huawei logo is seen on a raincoat in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 6. The company told the UK on Monday that it was under no obligation to spy for the Chinese state. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Cambodian man play his smartphone near Huawei logo in Phnom Penh. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump’s acting budget chief Russell Vought asks for two-year delay on Huawei sales restrictions
- Vought requested that some restrictions against sales be delayed for ‘to ensure the effective implementation of the prohibition without compromising security’
Topic | Huawei
A Cambodian man play his smartphone near Huawei logo in Phnom Penh. Photo: EPA-EFE