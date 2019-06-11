Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Huawei logo is seen on a raincoat in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 6. The company told the UK on Monday that it was under no obligation to spy for the Chinese state. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Huawei not bound by Chinese spy laws, company’s cybersecurity chief John Suffolk tells British parliament

  • Telecoms giant says legal advisers confirmed Huawei has no obligation to work with Beijing
  • Legislation in question has been cited by US in attempt to force governments across the world to drop Huawei from their 5G network plans
Topic |   US-China tech war
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:44am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:18am, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Huawei logo is seen on a raincoat in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 6. The company told the UK on Monday that it was under no obligation to spy for the Chinese state. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Cambodian man play his smartphone near Huawei logo in Phnom Penh. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

Donald Trump’s acting budget chief Russell Vought asks for two-year delay on Huawei sales restrictions

  • Vought requested that some restrictions against sales be delayed for ‘to ensure the effective implementation of the prohibition without compromising security’
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:37am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:34pm, 10 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Cambodian man play his smartphone near Huawei logo in Phnom Penh. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.