Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A screen grab from a video of Florida law enforcement officers interviewing a Chinese masseuse (top). Photo: AP
China

US investigators urge Chinese masseuse to say she was trafficked as they try to crack high-profile prostitution case

  • Authorities are trying to prove that owners of five massage parlours raided by officers are not just pimps, but human traffickers
  • Crackdown drew international attention when New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was charged with paying for sex
Topic |   Human trafficking
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:42am, 11 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:41am, 11 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen grab from a video of Florida law enforcement officers interviewing a Chinese masseuse (top). Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.