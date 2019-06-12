Channels

In this artist sketch, Zhang Yujing listens at a hearing in April in Florida. Image: Daniel Pontet via AP
China

Chinese Mar-a-Lago intruder Zhang Yujing deemed mentally competent and allowed to represent herself at trial

  • Judge Roy Altman calls Zhang ‘quite intelligent’, says move is ‘a very bad decision’, but that ‘the decision is her own’
  • Zhang’s father says she has no history of significant mental illness, according to defence lawyers
Published: 1:37am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:37am, 12 Jun, 2019

In this artist sketch, Zhang Yujing listens at a hearing in April in Florida. Image: Daniel Pontet via AP
A courtroom sketch shows Zhang Yujing (left) at a hearing in April. Image: Daniel Pontet via AP
Chinese woman Zhang Yujing, who was arrested at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, wants to fire lawyers and represent herself

  • Assistant federal public defender says Zhang has refused to meet her lawyers and raised concerns about her mental health
  • Judge warns her against ‘bad decision’, refusing to allow Zhang to dismiss lawyers until she has been examined by psychiatrist
Published: 5:53am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 8:21pm, 22 May, 2019

A courtroom sketch shows Zhang Yujing (left) at a hearing in April. Image: Daniel Pontet via AP
