US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Donald Trump says he’s personally holding up trade deal with China ahead of G20

  • US president says he wants either ‘a great deal’ or no deal at all, threatening not to complete agreement unless Beijing returns to earlier negotiated terms
  • Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on China unless Xi Jinping meets him at G20 summit in Japan
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Published: 2:54am, 12 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said an anticipated meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit could produce “some sort of agreement” but no “definitive” deal. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross rules out ‘definitive’ trade deal at Xi-Trump G20 parley

  • ‘The trade deal is going to be thousands of pages,’ he tells a US business news channel
  • ‘The G20 is not a place where anyone makes a definitive deal,’ Ross says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Owen Churchill

Published: 11:47pm, 11 Jun, 2019

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said an anticipated meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit could produce "some sort of agreement" but no "definitive" deal. Photo: Bloomberg
