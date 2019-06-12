Artist Ai Weiwei speaks to the media after visiting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at Belmarsh prison in London on Tuesday. Photo: PA via AP
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei visits Julian Assange in prison hospital, urges Britain to stop WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US
- Ai, who went to London prison with Assange’s father, says WikiLeaks founder’s health is ‘deteriorating’
- US is seeking Assange’s extradition to face charges over leaking classified material
Topic | WikiLeaks
Artist Ai Weiwei speaks to the media after visiting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at Belmarsh prison in London on Tuesday. Photo: PA via AP
Julian Assange at a news conference at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2014. Photo: Reuters
US submits extradition request for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, official says
- Assange faces 18-count indictment accusing him of soliciting and publishing classified information and helping crack a Pentagon computer password
- He was evicted on April 11 from the Ecuadorean embassy in London, where he had been holed up since 2012
Topic | WikiLeaks
Julian Assange at a news conference at the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2014. Photo: Reuters