Excavators move iron ore in Port Hedland, Australia, in March. Photo: Bloomberg
To reduce reliance on China, US will team up with Canada and Australia to boost output of key minerals
- US will share mining expertise to help other countries discover and develop resources like rare earth elements
- Plan seeks to ensure global supply for minerals can meet world demand, which is projected to surge with growth in hi-tech goods
Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang in Jiangsu province on October 31, 2010. Photo: Reuters
China’s May rare earth export falls as supply tapers off amid a worsening trade war with the biggest buyer of the elements
- Rare earth exports fell 16 per cent to 3,640 tonnes from April, according to customs data
- Overseas shipments fell 7.2 per cent to 19,265 tonnes in the first five months of 2019, compared with the same period last year
