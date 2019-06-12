Acting US Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan shakes hands with Chinese Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe on June 1 the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: AP
Calling out Beijing: US ‘gift’ to China shows unenforced North Korea sanctions
- Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan surprised Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe with ‘beautiful’ present during meeting in Singapore
- What looked like a coffee-table book was actually 32 pages of photos and satellite images of North Korean ships getting and delivering shipments of oil
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un following a meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says he received ‘beautiful letter’ from North Korea’s Kim Jong-un
- US president tells reporters ‘I think that something will happen that’s going to be very positive’
- Referring to reports that Kim’s half-brother was a CIA source, Trump says ‘I wouldn’t let that happen’
