Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Acting US Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan shakes hands with Chinese Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe on June 1 the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: AP
China

Calling out Beijing: US ‘gift’ to China shows unenforced North Korea sanctions

  • Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan surprised Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe with ‘beautiful’ present during meeting in Singapore
  • What looked like a coffee-table book was actually 32 pages of photos and satellite images of North Korean ships getting and delivering shipments of oil
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:31am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:31am, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Acting US Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan shakes hands with Chinese Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe on June 1 the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un following a meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Donald Trump says he received ‘beautiful letter’ from North Korea’s Kim Jong-un

  • US president tells reporters ‘I think that something will happen that’s going to be very positive’
  • Referring to reports that Kim’s half-brother was a CIA source, Trump says ‘I wouldn’t let that happen’
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:06am, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:26am, 12 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un following a meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.