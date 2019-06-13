Channels

Zhang Yingying, a visiting scholar who went missing in June 2017. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via TNS
China

Raped, beaten, decapitated: US prosecutors detail Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying’s brutal death in trial of accused killer Brendt Christensen

  • Christensen allegedly lured 26-year-old Zhang into his car in June 2017, taking advantage of her small stature and lack of English fluency
  • Accused’s girlfriend, who is expected to be star witness, wore wire for FBI in bid to capture incriminating statements by Christensen
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:36am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:35am, 13 Jun, 2019

Zhang Yingying’s parents Ye Lifeng (second from right) and Zhang Ronggao (right), arrive at the courthouse as jury selection in the federal trial of Brendt Christensen begins on Monday. Photo: AFP
China

‘Give my daughter back’: parents of vanished Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying at courthouse as alleged killer Brendt Christensen’s trial begins

  • Jury selection commenced on Monday in case that could lead to death penalty for the former University of Illinois student
  • Christensen is accused of kidnapping, torturing and murdering Zhang in 2017
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:45am, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:46am, 4 Jun, 2019

