A Huawei logo displayed at a shopping centre in Shanghai on June 3. Photo: Reuters
Huawei demands US carrier Verizon pay more than US$1 billion for over 230 patents
- Licensing fee issue surfaces amid growing feud between Beijing and Washington, with the Chinese telecoms giant playing a key role
- Patents in question range from core network equipment and wireline infrastructure to internet-of-things technology
