Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Huawei logo at a security exhibition in Shanghai in May. Photo: Reuters
China

Huawei fights to keep US funds flowing to its rural mobile customers

  • Telecoms giant argues against proposed Federal Communications Commission ban on US firms using government funds to buy Huawei gear for their networks
  • Rural Wireless Association estimates it would cost US$800 million to US$1 billion for all members to replace equipment bought from Huawei and ZTE
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:37am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:37am, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Huawei logo at a security exhibition in Shanghai in May. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Huawei logo displayed at a shopping centre in Shanghai on June 3. Photo: Reuters
China

Huawei demands US carrier Verizon pay more than US$1 billion for over 230 patents

  • Licensing fee issue surfaces amid growing feud between Beijing and Washington, with the Chinese telecoms giant playing a key role
  • Patents in question range from core network equipment and wireline infrastructure to internet-of-things technology
Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:48am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:15am, 13 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Huawei logo displayed at a shopping centre in Shanghai on June 3. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.