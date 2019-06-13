A Huawei logo at a security exhibition in Shanghai in May. Photo: Reuters
Huawei fights to keep US funds flowing to its rural mobile customers
- Telecoms giant argues against proposed Federal Communications Commission ban on US firms using government funds to buy Huawei gear for their networks
- Rural Wireless Association estimates it would cost US$800 million to US$1 billion for all members to replace equipment bought from Huawei and ZTE
Huawei demands US carrier Verizon pay more than US$1 billion for over 230 patents
- Licensing fee issue surfaces amid growing feud between Beijing and Washington, with the Chinese telecoms giant playing a key role
- Patents in question range from core network equipment and wireline infrastructure to internet-of-things technology
