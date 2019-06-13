Wan Gang, China's former minister of science and technology, during a press conference in Hong Kong in May 2018. Photo: Felix Wong
Wan Gang, China’s father of electric cars, thinks hydrogen is the future
- The man who convinced Beijing to bet on electric vehicles says it’s time for the car industry’s next game-changing moment
- Hydrogen fuel cells have struggled to gain traction due to high costs and other factors, but China can change that by making them a national priority
A car company based in central China claimed it has built a hydrogen-powered vehicle that could travel up to 500 kilometres powered only by water. The prototype made by Qingnian Cars in Nanyang, a city in Henan province, made its maiden journey on Wednesday. Photo: Baidu
Just add H²0 to go? Chinese firm claims its hydrogen-powered car can travel 500km fuelled by water
- Vehicle has yet to be seen in public but local media reports it made its maiden journey last week
- Chemical reaction of water and aluminium powder creates hydrogen to power the car, according to chief executive
