Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China snubbed Justin Trudeau’s request for talks about detained Canadians
- Canadian PM asked for call with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in January to ‘personally advocate’ for immediate release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor
- Trudeau also sought to ask for clemency for another Canadian, who was later sentenced to death for drug trafficking
Justin Trudeau vows to stand up to Beijing over ‘unacceptable’ arrest of two Canadians accused of spying in China
- Chinese government ‘not following same kind of rules’ most democracies follow, Canadian prime minister says
- Detention of former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor thought to be in retaliation for arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
